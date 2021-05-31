

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in April and growth in credit to private sector eased, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Monday.



The monetary aggregate M3 grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in April, but slower than the revised 10 percent rise seen in March and the expected growth of 9.5 percent.



The annual growth in the narrow measure M1, eased to 12.3 percent from 13.6 percent a month ago.



As regards the dynamics of credit, credit to euro area residents climbed at a slower pace of 7.7 percent in April. Credit to general government rose sharply by 18 percent and credit to the private sector gained to 4.0 percent compared to 4.6 percent in March.



The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent in March. Loans to households advanced 3.8 percent in April versus 3.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Likewise, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations eased to 3.2 percent from 5.3 percent in March.



