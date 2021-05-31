DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.1604 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 260317 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 108381 EQS News ID: 1202617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202617&application_name=news

