CMIT Solutions Offers New Managed IT Services In Tempe

CMIT Solutions partners exclusively with top names in technology to deliver cybersecurity and managed IT services across industries.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Completely Managed Information Technology (CMIT) Solutions, a leading managed IT support service provider in Tempe, is pleased to announce that it has launched two new services on its website. The flexible Cyber Security service is designed to protect businesses against the prevalent threats online. With multi-layered security and assessment to risk exposure, the new service saves organizations time and money.

To find out more about the cybersecurity service in Tempe, visit https://cmitsolutions.com/tempe/cyber-security/.

A spokesperson from CMIT Solutions commented, "Cybercrime has increased since 2020 with the prevalence of remote work. It has exposed vulnerabilities in the security parameters of most businesses. It makes cybersecurity support all but crucial. Our new service - CMIT Secure - offers effective and swift protection to organizations, all with simple and extremely affordable monthly or annual subscriptions."

CMIT Solutions also launched another and more comprehensive service on their website - managed IT support. The convenient ULTRA service level solution gives businesses comprehensive and expert on-site and remote support. For a faster, more efficient, and convenient service, CMIT partnered with world-class technology companies. CMIT clients who span non-profits, medical clinics, and CPA firms now get access to exclusive partnerships with Dell, Microsoft, and Intuit.

To find out more about managed IT support in Tempe, visit: https://cmitsolutions.com/tempe/managed-it/.

The company spokesperson further added, "The opportunity cost to your business when IT support is neglected is immense. With CMIT, you get all the support you need in one place. From monitoring your networking IT support systems to preventative maintenance, from patches and updates to end-user support, the solution gives business owners peace of mind. Adding to the benefit is our exclusive partnership with top-tier tech firms like Microsoft."

A regular client of CMIT emphasizes, "One measure of how CMIT's managed IT services have helped us is the infrequency of tech issues that bring us to a halt. We can reach out to the help desk at all times. An IT technician is on-site swiftly to resolve the issue. They're that responsive."

Both cybersecurity and managed IT are essential services that equip businesses to perform better. With technology evolving, many companies can't afford to recruit and train the required personnel to monitor the back-end of tech. A subscription for the two services takes care of the issue, enabling organizations to be free and focus on their core operations.

This information is provided by Digital SEO, the digital marketing company in Chennai powering the CMIT website.

About CMIT Solutions

Completely Managed Information Technology (CMIT) Solutions offers managed IT support service in Tempe at a monthly subscription model at very affordable price points. CMIT delivers a safe and reliable IT environment to small and medium-sized businesses along with enterprises through responsive, professional support. The company employees over 800 technicians in North America with branches in 200+ locations.

For more information, please visit: https://cmitsolutions.com/tempe/

Address

CMIT Solutions

64 E Broadway Rd.

Suite 200

Tempe, AZ 85282

United States

Media Contact

Contact Person:Arvind Hariharan

Phone: 1.602.877.9495

Email: ahariharan@cmitsolutions.com

SOURCE: CMIT Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649775/CMIT-Solutions-Offers-New-Managed-IT-Services-In-Tempe