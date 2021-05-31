DJ PJSC NCSP's Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held in absentia on June 30, 2021

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP's Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held in absentia on June 30, 2021 31-May-2021 / 13:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release PJSC NCSP's Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held in absentia on June 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs that the meeting of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors took place on May 26, where it was resolved to set the date of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP as June 30, 2021. The Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP resolved to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following measures: - to approve the Company's Annual Report 2020 at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting; - to approve the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020; - to approve the Company's profit distribution according to performance results of 2020; - to pay dividends based on performance results of 2020 in cash in the amount of RUB 1,155,588,924 (one billion one hundred fifty-five million five hundred eighty-eight thousand nine hundred twenty-four) and 00 kopecks; - to determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 0.06; - to pay remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members (non-civil servants) in an amount established by the Company's internal documents; - to pay remuneration for work in the Revision Commission to Commission members (non-civil servants) in an amount established by the Company's internal documents; - to elect the Company's Board of Directors; - to set the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends are determined as July 12, 2021; - to elect the Company's Revision Commission; - to approve the Company's auditor. The material fact has been published on the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC NCSP controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. PJSC NCSP is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, SC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

