Montag, 31.05.2021
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
31.05.2021
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
PJSC NCSP's Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held in absentia on June 30, 2021 
31-May-2021 / 13:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
PJSC NCSP's Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held in absentia on June 30, 2021 
 
May 31, 2021 
 
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs that the meeting of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors took place on May 
26, where it was resolved to set the date of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC NCSP as June 30, 2021. 
The Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP resolved to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following 
measures: 
- to approve the Company's Annual Report 2020 at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting; 
- to approve the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020; 
- to approve the Company's profit distribution according to performance results of 2020; 
- to pay dividends based on performance results of 2020 in cash in the amount of RUB 1,155,588,924 (one billion one 
hundred fifty-five million five hundred eighty-eight thousand nine hundred twenty-four) and 00 kopecks; 
- to determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 0.06; 
- to pay remuneration for work on the Board of Directors to Board members (non-civil servants) in an amount established 
by the Company's internal documents; 
- to pay remuneration for work in the Revision Commission to Commission members (non-civil servants) in an amount 
established by the Company's internal documents; 
- to elect the Company's Board of Directors; 
- to set the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends are determined as July 12, 2021; 
- to elect the Company's Revision Commission; 
- to approve the Company's auditor. 
The material fact has been published on the PJSC NCSP website at 
http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ 
 
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC NCSP controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC 
Transneft. 
PJSC NCSP is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP 
Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, SC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, 
Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 108384 
EQS News ID:  1202624 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202624&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
