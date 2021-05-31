Scientists in India have simulated a perovskite cell based on methylammonium tin iodide which they claim may achieve a short circuit current density of 25.97 mA per square centimeter, an open-circuit voltage of 1.203 V, and a fill factor of 87.79%. The cell is composed of a fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO) substrate, a titanium oxide layer, a methylammonium tin iodide perovskite film, a copper oxide hole transport layer (HTL), and a layer made of gold (Au).Scientists at the Central University of Jharkhand, in India, have simulated a methylammonium tin iodide perovskite solar cell optimized with ...

