Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Pajari-Sederholm Sari

Suominen CorporationMay31, 2021at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pajari-Sederholm Sari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20210531090352_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-31
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,153 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,153 Volume weighted average price: N/A
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.