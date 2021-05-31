Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Announces New Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") announces Mrs. Savitri Franz has stepped down from her role as interim CFO. The Corporation again would like to thank Savitri for her services over the past 15 years. Savitri Franz will continue to be a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Matthew Kenna has been appointed as a CFO of Prospera Energy Inc.

Matthew Kenna has over 30 years experience leading organizations and helping them expand, drive efficiencies, and grow profitability. He is currently CEO and founder of MANTL Canada Inc. ("MANTL"), a prospering oilfield services organization established in 2015 and employing over 90 people. Since inception, MANTL has grown from a start up organization to $40M in revenue while maintaining a paperless operation, virtual communication, and a low-cost organizational structure.

Prior to MANTL, Matthew leads the manufacturing department for Al-Khorahev in Saudia Arabia where he applied his black belt certification in LEAN management to reduce inventory and staffing while tripling production capacities and taking build times from 109 days to 9 days.

Matthew is a professional accountant (CPA, CMA) and spent 15 years heading up the financial and operating departments at KUDU Industries where he fostered financing arrangements, client relationships and manufacturing teams to take the organization from $35M to $150M revenue.

Matthew has extensive experience turning companies around, growing them, and building efficient organizations. He has a proven track record of fiscal success, including innovative financing arrangements and efficient operations. He has deep relationships in the Calgary finance community.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a Canadian natural resource corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

For further information:

Samuel David

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Email: sam@prosperaenergy.com

Tel: (403)454-9010

Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

