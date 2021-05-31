Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Stuttgart
31.05.21
10:30 Uhr
21,150 Euro
+0,250
+1,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2021 | 15:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 23/2021
May 31, 2021

During May, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,282,929 following an issue of 7,298,857 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Releases:

  • 17/2021 "Better Collective has resolved on a directed share issue of 6.9 million shares, thereby raising gross proceeds of SEK 1,500 million and significantly increasing financial flexibility" released on May 26, 2021.
  • 21/2021 "Better Collective completes acquisition of Action Network" released on May 28, 2021.
  • 22/2021 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 5,200 new ordinary shares" released on May 31, 2021.


Contacts
Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen
Contact Tel. +45 2363 8844 E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 23_2021 Total shares 2021.05.31 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f4e53f3-2ea0-42cb-82f8-982efd72bd17)

BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.