World's First Creator NFT Platform Fanadise Completes Presale Stage under 30 Minutes

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Fanadise, an exclusive content platform created for internet influencers to monetize their social presence, completes presale stage in less than 30 minutes. As the first creator NFT platform in the world, Fanadise is for staking, merging, and collecting the influencer moments and takes follower interaction to a whole new level.

Today, online content creators and influencers remain undervalued and highly unpaid. With NFT, Fanadise wants to change that. Big corporations often benefit from the talent of the influencers without paying them what they deserve.

As a premium exclusive content subscription platform, Fanadise aims to completely decentralise social media. It will give power back the creators and give them the opportunity to grow and monetize their fanbase. With Fanadise, anyone can pay to see a unique video from their favourite creator and at the same time also gets real ownership of the content one is subscribed to. One can also easily resell that content to any other fan.

Today, the newest trend is to connect with the fans by releasing premium pictures and videos. These exclusive contents are intended for the most dedicated fans. Premium content can be backstage pictures, things only close friends can see, unique moments in the form of NFT's, curated images, gifs, skins, filters etc. This is a very personalized and warm way of connecting with the true fans. "It's 2021 and it's no longer sufficient to release a post and forget about deeper interactions with followers" says Bartek Sibiga, co-founder of Fanadise, but also CEO of DDOB, one of the biggest and oldest CEE influencer marketing agencies.

In order to be a part of Fanadise and earn more NFTs, one has to purchase $Fan token. With $FAN token, one can stake it to earn more NFTs, participate in the daily lottery to win NFTs and $FAN tokens, use it to get unique subscription levels and the most premium content, merge existing common NFTs into rare items, create liquidity pool to earn more $FAN tokens and much more.

Jakub Chmielniak, the co-founder of www.fanadise.com said, "We are starting a social media revolution. Direct influencer monetization, private content platforms powered by NFT and rebuilding social media around the idea of content ownership decentralization".

Currently, Fanadise boasts of an experienced team which includes the biggest Polish YouTuber Stuart Burton. As the world's first creator NFT platform, Fanadise empowers influencers with the tool to monetize their abilities and their fanbase.

