Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an early-stage mineral exploration agreement with the Kwadacha, Takla, and Tsay Key Dene First Nations, (the "Agreement") covering the Company's 100% owned Ranch Gold Project located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe, British Columbia, Canada. The Agreement provides a framework for a co-operative and collaborative working environment between the parties, based on open dialogue and transparent communications, with regards to the Company's exploration activities at the Ranch Project.

"Tsay Keh Dene and the other Tse Keh Nay Nations have joined together to sign an agreement with Thesis Gold that is based on respect for the rights and interests of the Tse Keh Nay and a commitment to environmentally responsible exploration at the Ranch property," said Chief Pierre. "Even though the relationship is at an early stage, we are encouraged by Thesis Gold's willingness to work with Tse Keh Nay to advance our mutual interests."

Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis commented, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement and look forward to working cooperatively with all our partner nations in the region."

About the Ranch Project

The 178 km2 Ranch Gold Project is located about 300 km north of Smithers, BC within the prolific Golden Horseshoe. The region is host to multiple copper-gold porphyry and high-grade gold-silver deposits including Benchmark's Lawyers gold-silver epithermal deposit and Centerra's Kemess gold-copper mine 60 km to the southeast. Highlights include:

21 known near surface high-sulphidation epithermal gold deposits and prospects with potential link to a deeper porphyry system,

deposits and prospects with potential link to a deeper 34,117 m of historical core drilling from 433 holes - Large historical dataset,

from 433 holes - Drill highlights include 29.90 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 25.60 metres (see NI 43-101 Technical Report (Sept 18, 2020),

(see NI 43-101 Technical Report (Sept 18, 2020), Historical production from 3 small open pits; 10,000 oz of gold produced @ 9.2 g/t Au (Cheni Gold Mines Inc., 1991, 1992),

Road accessible, existing road network, and proximity to existing mines in a proven and profitable mining jurisdiction.

About Thesis Gold

Thesis Gold is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 178 km2 Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C.

