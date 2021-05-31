

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7268 against the greenback, after dropping to 0.7231 at 8:30 pm ET.



The kiwi recovered to 79.70 against the yen, 1.0645 against the aussie and 1.6783 against the euro, from its early 4-day low of 79.42, 5-day lows of 1.0660 and 1.6850, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.74 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.045 against the aussie and 1.62 against the euro.



