DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SUSE S.A. / Release of Home Member State according to Luxembourg Transparency Law

SUSE S.A.: Release of the Home Member State



31.05.2021 / 16:00

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION

31 May 2021





Election of Home Member State

SUSE S.A. has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State (effective as of 19 May 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law).

The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 18 May 2021.







Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

26A, boulevard Royal

L-2449 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref

Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com



Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone: +44 7764 471872 31 May 2021SUSE S.A. has chosenas its home Member State (effective as of 19 May 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law).Thein Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 18 May 2021.Company: SUSE S.A.,R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 22581626A, boulevard RoyalL-2449 LuxembourgLEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403ISIN: LU2333210958CSSF RefNumber: E3665Internet: www.suse.comFor further information, please contact:Andy McDonald, Chief Legal OfficerE-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.comPhone: +44 7764 471872

31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

