EQS-News / 01/06/2021 / 10:47 UTC+8 Yumy - new product of "Social networking APP factory" Newborn Town Inc. went viral among over 5 million users Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the development of online social networking industry has been accelerated worldwide, where Chinese Internet enterprises continue to seize the global market with their localized products and operational capabilities. Recently, Yumy, a popular social networking APP launched by Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK), one of China's leading Internet enterprises adapting the "going-global" strategies, has been downloaded for over 5 million times on Google Play store. Fueled by the Covid-19 epidemic, the new stay-at-home economy has been booming and stimulated the development of online social networking industry, where audio and video features have become the global trend of online APP interaction. Dedicated to global social networking business, Newborn Town Inc. is targeting to satisfy the global users' needs and hence established a product portfolio of audio and video social networking APPs, including Yiyo, MICO, and YoHo, which have all been well-received in the markets. The recent new product Yumy, featuring "Video Matching" and "Touched in 10 Seconds", has become another best-seller forged by "Social networking APP factory" Newborn Town Inc. It enabled the users to get into real-time interactive scenarios based on videos and efficiently establish social relations with one click. "Touched in 10 Seconds", Yumy's core romantic matching function through real-time video communication In Yumy's "Heartbeat" mode, the user can start video matching with one simple click. When a match is identified, the user can see other's face immediately and decide if he or she is "touched" and willing to continue the conversation within 10 seconds. If both parties are "touched" mutually, they can continue the video call and establish a connection, or they'll pass up. The real-time face-to-face interaction created by Yumy is gaining high popularity, crediting to the simple layout and function, authentic experience and full of excitement. Since the initial launch of Yumy, it has been particularly popular in emerging markets like India, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia, with over 5 million downloads. It entered into the list of top 10 most downloaded Google Play social networking APPs in 15 nations/regions worldwide, including Pakistan, Malaysia and Bangladesh, and entered into the list of top 10 best-selling Google Play social networking APPs in 4 nations. "Social networking APP factory" Newborn Town Inc. invests more in audio and video products Newborn Town Inc., one with 10 years of business experience in global market, has seen tremendous opportunities in the social networking industry and therefore focusing efforts on building a competitive product portfolio of audio and video social networking APPs for the global markets. Looking at the current product portfolio of Newborn Town Inc., YoHo has been one of the top 2 voice-chat social networking platforms in the Middle East. MICO has topped the list of most downloaded iOS social networking APPs in 71 nations/regions worldwide. Yiyo, nicknamed the "video version of Tinder", is particularly popular in the Middle East and North Africa. The new product Yumy also features video social networking, but with many unique efforts made in the fields of product design, path for market expansion, and the like. Building a diversified social networking product portfolio has been proven to be successful in seizing the market. According to public information, Match Group, the industry giant, owns more than 40 social networking APPs which target at different groups of users by region, age, interest, preference, etc. Newborn Town Inc. is also adopting the strategy of establishing a product portfolio to rapidly seize the global market. Unlike Match Group, Newborn Town Inc., with the position as a "Social networking APP factory", is featuring its own brand of premium audio and video APPs. Currently, social networking in the form of images and texts is being replaced by real-time interaction vectors like videos and audios, on which the products previously launched by Newborn Town Inc. are based. Recently, thanks to its social networking business, good news of Newborn Town Inc. has come one after another. Recently, thanks to its social networking business, good news of Newborn Town Inc. has come one after another. Its revenue increased by more than 470% on a year-on-year basis in 2021 Q1, already close to half of last year's total. The average MAU of its social networking products approximated to 16.58 million in Q1, marking a quarter-on-quarter growth of over 25%. As of the close of May 27, 2021, Newborn Town Inc. was added to MSCI China Small Cap Index, demonstrating its strong driving force and tremendous growth potential.

