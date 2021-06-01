

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points.



Before the announcement, the aussie climbed against its major rivals.



The aussie was worth 84.95 against the yen, 1.5753 against the euro, 0.7762 against the greenback and 1.0661 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.



