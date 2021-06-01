Partnership will enable secure, instant mobile payments for over 10,000 on-demand Mila Friends and Mila Pros across five countries

Mila Inc., the European leader of on-demand technical support, announces its partnership with SumUp, a global leader in payment solutions. SumUp offers payment solutions to small businesses and entrepreneurs, who can pay simply, easily and securely with the card, and at transparent and affordable conditions. SumUp clients include DHL, Bosch, and Staples. Mila has a workforce of over 10,000 trained technicians across Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria, and the UK.

"SumUp's mPOS solution will free up precious accounting resources and allows us to pay our technicians on the day that services are provided to our customers," says Christian Viatte, CEO and co-founder of Mila, Inc. "Eliminating invoicing issues by partnering with SumUp will be of immense value to our Mila Friends tech workforce. The ability for our customers to securely pay, and for our techs to be paid when a service call is completed, will be a huge boost to our onboarding and retention efforts across all of our global markets."

"With our payment solutions we are aiming to make the life of small businesses easier but also want to shape the digital future," adds Gunnar Hartmann, Senior Partner Sales Manager at SumUp. "We are always looking for great partners to strive for our mission together. With the help of our products, Mila technicians can now offer their customers convenient, affordable and secure card payment methods anywhere, anytime."

Mila provides residential and small-to-medium-sized business technical support to over 30 global brands, including, Bosch, Ring, Google, Amazon, Otto.de, Netatmo, Sonos, Swisscom, Logitech, Lightwave, Samsung, eve., and Gigaset. Enterprise partners rely on Mila's highly-trained workforce for product installations, troubleshooting, and repairs especially for smart home products.

Since 2016 Mila has been delivering real-time, vetted, on-demand neighborhood tech support. Mila expanded from Switzerland into new markets through a network of strong retail and enterprise partnerships, offering services in Germany, Austria, France, and the UK. Originally backed and owned by Swisscom, in 2020, CEO Chris Viatte acquired Mila backed by new investors including Alpana Ventures from Switzerland and Oriza Ventures from Silicon Valley, who both led the round, and Silicon Valley's Plug and Play Ventures.

