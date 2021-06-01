Sparta Group: Sparta Releases Q2/2021 Financial Results and Announces Implementation of Direct Registration System ("DRS") for Common Share Purchase

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announces it has released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Corporation's Q2 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Sparta website at www.spartagroup.ca.

Also, in preparation for the Corporation's plans to register a US ticker symbol on a United States trading platform, a Direct Registration Statement system ("DRS") has been implemented by the Company's transfer agent; allowing shareholders the option to receive a DRS statement issued in lieu of paper certificates. This program is intended to help streamline purchasing for potential US subscribers. The DRS will also provide Canadian subscribers the option of converting their existing share certificates to DRS or when purchasing SAY.V shares, the option of receiving a digital statement versus a conventional paper certificate.

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

