75.88% of the Company's share capital was represented at the AGM and resolutions were all widely approved

Temelimab Phase II in MS on track to read-out in Q1 2022

Continued development of temelimab clinical approaches against Acute COVID-19 and Post-COVID syndromes

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that its shareholders have approved all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of May 27, 2021. These included among others:

Approval of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020

Re-election/election of the Chairman and all Members of the Board of Directors

Approval of maximum aggregate Board of Directors and Managerial compensation for 2022

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Geneva, as auditors

Detailed results are available on the Company's website at: http://www.geneuro.com/en/investors/general-meetings.

Development update

GeNeuro remains committed to developing novel, safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases by neutralizing causal factors encoded by Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERV), which represent 8% of human DNA.

The Company's main focus remains on MS, where its Phase II clinical trial of temelimab at the Karolinska Institutet/Academic Specialist Center of Stockholm is progressing well, fully recruited and on track to deliver results in Q1 2022.

The importance of HERVs in a growing number of diseases has recently been reinforced by the discoveries made by University of Rome "Tor Vergata" and the International Center for Infectiology Research (CIRI) in Lyon, which have brought to light the link between HERV-W ENV presence and the severity of COVID-19 disease. The documented pathogenicity of HERV-W ENV makes it a high-interest target against some of the most severe syndromes associated with COVID-19, both in acute and long-term settings. The interest in this approach was recently highlighted by Dr. Avindra Nath, Clinical Director of the US National Institute for Neurological Diseases and Stroke, in an editorial commentary to the article published in the Lancet's EBioMedicine.

GeNeuro continues to work with leading centers in Europe and the USA to finalize its clinical approaches in acute COVID-19 and post-COVID syndromes, which could allow temelimab a fast access to market.

