TrueUSD: TUSD Racks up 1.2B Record High Market Cap due to 100% Transparency and Its Release on TRON

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / New types of stablecoins have mushroomed to crowd the already buzzing stablecoin market. The report on stablecoins released by Block Research in March shows that there are roughly 45 types of stablecoins on the market which can fall into three categories: fiat-pegged stablecoin (e.g. USDT and USDC), crypto-staking stablecoin (e.g. USDJ and DAI) and the recent hype algorithmic stablecoin (FEI). Seeing this, even crypto gurus are wondering if this will be the end for fiat-pegged stablecoins as the market is gravitating towards higher decentralization.

The answer is quite the opposite. Since the beginning of 2021, the stablecoin market is once again taking off with fiercer competition between different options. According to data on The Block, the total market cap of seven major USD-pegged stablecoins including USDT and TUSD has surged from $28 billion at the beginning of the year to $80 billion as of May 4. The valuation of DAI, a stablecoin minted by staking digital currencies, has risen from $1.1 billion to $4 billion. That is a 20 times difference. While DAI is growing as strong as fiat-pegged stablecoins, it is undeniable that the latter will still dominate the market for the foreseeable future. TUSD, one of the fiat-pegged stablecoins that have been under the spotlight, garnered a lot of attention as its market cap doubled in just a week.

What is TUSD?

TUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin released in January 2018. Generated by pledging USD of the same value, the token is legally compliant and verified real-time by third-party accounting firms. TrueUSD uses multiple fiduciary and bank partners to reduce counterparty risk and provide token-holders with legal protections of the underlying funds. TrueUSD is the first major product built on the TrustToken platform. Investors can visit the official website and swap their TUSD for US dollars. TUSD offers liquidity on dozens of leadingexchanges and DeFi protocols, and is supported by major OTC desks. TUSD also supports nearly instant minting and redemption services through the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) and PrimeX technology by PrimeTrust.

What are the highlights of the fast-growing TUSD?

In September 2018, TUSD's market cap exceeded $100 million for the first time. In just eight months since its birth, TUSD's market cap soared to $1.2 billion, outperforming PAX, GUSD and other stablecoins released around the same time in terms of total supply, number of unique addresses, and daily average transactions. In a market where there are so many competing products, what are the features that distinguish TUSD apart and attract so many investors?

TUSD offers many advantages. One of them lies in its transparency. All collateralized assets are kept in third-party custodial accounts. The TUSD team has no access to any of its reserves and investors can redeem tokens for fiat money anytime. This has minimized the risk of a bank run. In the meantime, the top US accounting firm Armanino audits the reserve real-time through the Trust Explorer system. Trust Explorer, an explorer developed by Armanino, continuously reads the reserve balance and the total token supply on TUSD chain, and displays the two real-time to ensure sufficient collaterals. On top of that, TUSD is the only stablecoin whose on-chain supply information and real world storage data are uploaded to blockchain through ChainLink in a decentralized way. To sum up, third-party custody, real-time auditing and on-chain oracle verification ensures the security of users' assets to the largest extent possible.

Drivers behind TUSD's rapidly-growing market cap

TUSD has recently been released on TRON public chain, one of the world's top three public chains and also the busiest platform for transferring stablecoins. Before the arrival of TUSD, there was only one fiat-based stablecoin, USDT, running on the TRON network. That being said, both the number of daily transfers and trading volume on TRON had surpassed those on Ethereum. Renowned for its low trading fees and fast transfers, the TRON public chain enjoys a sound reputation in Asia and even the whole world. As the second stablecoin launched on TRON, TUSD has won wide attention from the TRON community and hence gained huge exposure free of charge, further extending its presence. On top of that, the stablecoin market is growing at a steady pace with improved market education, making compliant and transparent stablecoins like TUSD which provide regular and even real-time audit reports the investors' favorite.

Will fiat-pegged stablecoins like TUSD keep expanding their influence in the future?

Just as how some of us like cycling and driving, while others prefer flying a plane, people have varied needs at different times. Fiat-pegged stablecoin is minted at 1:1 through collateralization of fiat currencies. Similar to traditional currencies in its nature, this type of stablecoin is friendly to both crypto newcomers and investors seeking convenience. As long as you own a bank card, you are free to buy fiat-pegged stablecoins like TUSD. By contrast, USDJ, DAI and other stablecoins that are minted through over-collateralization operate in a more sophisticated way. To obtain these tokens, you need to first hold the required collaterals. The fund utilization rate is also low due to the over-collateralization model. Algorithmic stablecoins have even higher entry barriers as users need to have a good command of financial knowledge. They are also more susceptible to inflation or deflation as they are still new to the market. It can be seen that the various stablecoins tailor to the needs of different types of investors. But judging from the market conditions, fiat-pegged stablecoins like TUSD are expected to take the lead for the foreseeable future.

Contact:

Annabel G

https://trueusd.com/

pr@trueusd.com

SOURCE: TrueUSD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649854/TUSD-Racks-up-12B-Record-High-Market-Cap-due-to-100-Transparency-and-Its-Release-on-TRON