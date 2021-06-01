Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 
Stuttgart
01.06.21
08:14 Uhr
9,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
01.06.2021 | 08:03
KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 28

Keller Group plc

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Keller Group plc (the "Company") advises that as at 1 June 2021 the total issued share capital of the Company consisted of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 784,364 shares were held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 72,315,371.

The above number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Kerry Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.5 (Total number of voting rights and capital)

© 2021 PR Newswire
