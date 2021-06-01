The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 May 2021, are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary Shares of 0.1p 361,445,105 1 361,445,105 0 361,445,105

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 June 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45