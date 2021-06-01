POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Second UK site for Powerhouse technology

1st June 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Second UK site for Powerhouse technology

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce that Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, is planning to develop its second waste plastic to hydrogen facility, using Powerhouse technology, at the Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, West Dunbartonshire.

The 13,500 tonne facility will be the second in the UK to use pioneering DMG technology developed by Powerhouse Energy Group plc, after plans for a similar facility at Peel NRE's Protos site in Cheshire were approved in 2019.

Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman of Powerhouse Energy Group, said:

"We are delighted Powerhouse technology is to be deployed in Scotland, helping the region improve air quality and provide a solution to end-of-life plastic. This new facility will play an important role in supporting the objective of both Holyrood and Westminster to make hydrogen a key element of Scotland's decarbonisation strategy. We welcome plans to co-locate a re-fuelling station at the site which will help increase uptake of hydrogen fuel in the region and add to Scotland's growing hydrogen economy. All eyes are on Scotland ahead of the important COP26 meeting in Glasgow later this year, so we are delighted our pioneering, clean energy technology will help put Scotland on the path to net zero".

Richard Barker, Director at Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, said:

"Plastic is often demonised, but we have seen how essential it is in industries like healthcare. We do need to recycle as much of this plastic as possible and also get as much value from unrecyclable, end-of-life plastic. This facility will convert plastic into hydrogen a clean fuel that produces no emissions at the point of use, helping to improve local air quality. By co-locating a refuelling station, we can help to kick start the infrastructure needed to support the rollout of hydrogen vehicles which will be an important part of our journey to net zero."

Decisions about the financing of this second plant will be made after land use planning consent has been obtained and closer to the start date for construction. Details of this will be announced at that time.

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk