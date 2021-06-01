Bridge To India has revised its estimate for utility-scale solar additions in the April-June period to 1.35 GW, from an earlier estimate of 2.35 GW.From pv magazine India In its latest quarterly report, India Solar Compass Q1 2021, Bridge to India said that it expects India to add 1.35 GW of utility-scale solar in the April-June period, down 43% from its initial estimate for 2.35 GW. Installations will likely recover in the third quarter, with capacity additions expected to hit 2.47 GW, Bridge to India said. It noted that India added 2.1 GW of grid-connected solar capacity in the first quarter ...

