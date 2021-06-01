Aetina Launches New Series of Edge AI Solution -- DeviceEdge Mini

Multiple Layouts for AI-Specific Fields and Flexible Support for the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

TAIPEI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corporation, a provider of Edge AI solutions, announced today during Computex 2021 its new series of DeviceEdge - DeviceEdge Mini, the edge AI-enabled computer. The DeviceEdge Mini Series leverages the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. The solution expands Aetina's range of edge AI systems built on the NVIDIA Jetson system on module (SoM) lineup, including Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson Nano, and Jetson TX2 NX for applications in smart transportation, factories, retail, healthcare, AIoT, robotics, and more.

DeviceEdge Mini is the newest offering in the Aetina DeviceEdge platform lineup, which provides multiple options and SKUs to help developers build and deploy AI applications into mass production. Using the 260-pin SO-DIMM connector, its fixed mechanism can be flexibly embedded with various NVIDIA Jetson SOMs such as Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson Nano, and Jetson TX2 NX. Also, the DeviceEdge Mini Series expands into 128GB NVMe SSD to execute edge computing applications for 25x faster data transmission than SATA SSD. The designed button on DeviceEdge Mini Series -- iTons -- is now available with one-key recovery, opening up more customized AI-enabled functions in the future.

Aetina is pleased to announce the following products that leverage the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson platform in three familiar yet diverse I/O layouts:

Mini Series M1 features Powered Device (PD) support, which can receive electricity from Ethernet equipment without an adapter. Developers can simplify installation, save space, while reducing material and labor costs.

Mini Series M2 supports two Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) formats, supplying power via Ethernet cables. Two PoE cameras allow transmission up to a distance of 100 meters, suitable for security and detection systems.

Mini Series M3 can be deployed with up to 8 compressed cameras, cutting down the cost and speeding development of flow inspection in smart factory and smart retail applications.

All Mini Series products support Aetina's edge device monitoring software EdgeEye which provides real-time remote monitoring to control all deployed devices' status. Aetina's DeviceEdge Mini Series brings a timely, flexible and comprehensive solution for developers building edge AI applications. The M1, M2, and M3 will be available in July 2021. For more information, please contact us at sales@aetina.com or visit our website at www.aetina.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521850/PR_Mini_1.jpg