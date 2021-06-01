DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 01-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 01/06/2021. Name of Issuer: Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: CA7237472005 Symbol: PNER The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

