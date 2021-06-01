Cowen Inc.: Mark Kelly Joins Cowen Execution Services Limited as Global Head of Alternative Equity Strategies

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Mark Kelly has been named Managing Director and Global Head of Alternative Equity Strategies for Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL). He will be based in London and report to Matt Cyzer, Chief Executive Officer of CESL.



"We're excited to add Mark and his unique, global expertise to the Cowen team, as we continue building a best-in-class international cross-asset franchise. His appointment not only accelerates the continued growth of Cowen's franchise, but reinforces Cowen's commitment to building out our international platform in London," said Mr. Cyzer. "Cowen is experiencing tremendous growth and the addition of Mark creates further momentum toward our goal of helping clients in increasingly broad and creative ways."

Mr. Kelly brings more than 20 years of practice and deep expertise advising a broad range of investors, from specialist arbitrage funds to the world's largest pension funds, and issuers in how to navigate complex event-driven investment opportunities and catalyst-driven special situations. Prior to joining Cowen, he spent 11 years at Olivetree Financial Limited, where he served as the firm's European Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Event Driven. Prior to this, Mr. Kelly spent three years at Morgan Stanley and six years at Merrill Lynch where he worked in Equity Sales. Mr. Kelly holds an M.E. in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from University of Bristol.

"I'm excited to be joining Matt and a truly world-class cross-asset and event-driven strategies team at Cowen," said Mr. Kelly. "We have entered an era when the marketplace understands the growing need for innovative investment approaches and expertise in difficult to model situations. In broadening Cowen's slate of alternative offerings, we will be able to bring specialized investment capabilities to our clients around the world."

Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL) is a leading independent, non-conflicted trading platform providing execution services in more than 100 markets worldwide over a full range of multi-asset capabilities. CESL, and its affiliate in the UK, is highlighted by exceptional algorithmic execution capabilities, an award-winning, full service, prime brokerage team and access to Cowen's cutting edge research based in the United States.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc..

© 2021 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com



