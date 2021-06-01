

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation regarding the position of its Executive Chairman, Peter Cowgill, JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirmed that it is not engaged in a process to recruit a Chief Executive Officer or Chairman.



JD also confirmed that it is continually reviewing the depth of its management team to ensure that the senior operational leadership team in the business has the necessary skills and experience to exploit the ongoing global development opportunities.



JD can also confirmed that it has scheduled its second Capital Markets Day which, subject to any ongoing restrictions, will take place in London on Wednesday 13 October 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD SPORTS FASHION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de