Coptrz, anexpert in commercial drone solutions, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in UK for 2021. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the employees of Coptrz continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company to be a best place to work. A number of factors were valuated during the assessment including a collaborative culture, benefits, compensation, teamwork and relationships allowing the employees to grow and remain engaged and focused.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"People and culture are the only enduring sources of differentiation in any business and that's why the most important pillar of our strategy is to 'attract, develop retain great people in a great culture to make learning a competitive advantage. The best investment we can make is in our team and it's awesome to be recognised as one of the UK's Best Places To Work in celebration of what we do together" said Paul Luen, Coptrz, CEO Founder

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

