RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom to transform business communications for customers of all sizes.

With Deutsche Telekom's extensive network presence and RingCentral's deep Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) capabilities, the partnership will deliver mobility-centric, flexible, easy to use, and secure cloud communication solutions. This will bring the benefits of next-generation communications and collaboration capabilities to companies of every size. As a first step, the partnership will offer Deutsche Telekom's customers a co-branded version of RingCentral Video (RCV) as a lead stand-alone video solution, which delivers reliable, secure, open, video meetings and team messaging based on RingCentral's leading Message Video Phone (MVP) platform.

Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers Telekom Deutschland GmbH, said, "For many years, we have been accompanying customers on their way to the cloud. The cooperation with RingCentral adds an important signpost to this. Together we will support customers in the introduction of modern business cloud communication solutions. This ensures that people can work productively and efficiently from anywhere a sustainable contribution to success and growth in a rapidly changing world of work."

"We're looking forward to working closely with Deutsche Telekom to combine their amazing 4G and 5G networks with the world's best cloud-based communications solution that includes team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system, to empower organizations and their people to communicate efficiently with their customers, partners, and other employees," said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral's President and COO.

Deutsche Telekom will introduce the new solution to customers in the second half of 2021.

About Deutsche Telekom

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone??(MVP) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video, ?the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

