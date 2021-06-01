Norway based renewables investor Magnora has increased its stake in startup equipment supplier Evolar, which is aiming to bring a production line for perovskite solar cells to market. Magnora will now hold a 40.7% stake in the company as part of a long-term deal between the two, with options to further increase the stake available down the line.Magnora, an Oslo stock exchange-listed investor with various renewable energy interests, has increased its stake in Swedish company Evolar from 28.44% to 40.7%, exercising the first of three options available to the investor to increase its share, as part ...

