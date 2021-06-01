

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Tuesday, Swiss first quarter GDP data is due. Economists forecast the economy to fall 0.5 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



The franc traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it held steady against the pound, it dropped against the euro. On the other hand, it recovered against the greenback and the yen.



The franc was worth 0.8983 against the greenback, 121.84 against the yen, 1.2787 against the pound and 1.0991 against the euro as of 2:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de