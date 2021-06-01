Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 27 May 2021, Robert A. Lambert, a Non-executive Director of the Company, sold a total of 400,000 ordinary shares of GBp 0.1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBp 71.0 per Ordinary Share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Lambert's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 153,919 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation is appended below and gives further details on the transaction described above.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name: Robert A. Lambert 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status: Non-executive Director (b) Initial notification/ amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name: Jadestone Energy Plc (b) LEI: 21380076GWJ8XDYKVQ37 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Ordinary shares of GBp 0.1 each in the share capital of Jadestone Energy Plc ISIN: GB00BLR71299 (b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of ordinary shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBp 71.0 and 400,000 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume:

- Price:

400,000 ordinary shares

GBp 71.0 per share (e) Date of the transaction: 27 May 2021 (f) Place of the transaction: AIMX

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Jason Grossman Ashton Clanfield Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK) Tony White Will Soutar Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC

