Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
01.06.2021
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2021-06-01
Auction date2021-06-01
Settlement date2021-06-02
Maturity Date2021-06-09
Nominal amount476 billion SEK
Interest rate, %0.00
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume476 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term952 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment476 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-06-01


