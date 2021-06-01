DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2021 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.731 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2998500 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 108528 EQS News ID: 1202982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202982&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)