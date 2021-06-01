Around 65% of new capacity additions in France came from PV systems above 250 kW in size in the first quarter, according to government statistics.From pv magazine France France deployed 546 MW of new PV systems in the first quarter of the year, from 350 MW in the preceding quarter and 192 MW in the first three months of 2020, according to new figures from the French Ministry of Ecological Transition. The results mark the best quarter ever recorded by the country for new PV additions. The French government said that roughly 65% of all quarterly capacity additions came from PV systems above 250 ...

