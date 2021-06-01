

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in April, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 35.7 percent year-on-year in April.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 13.3 percent yearly in April and those of non-food sector surged 73.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 4.4 percent in April.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 34.8 percent annually in April and fell 4.3 percent from a month ago.



The latest nominal annual growth in retail sales was the sharpest since the start of the series in January 2000, the agency said.



