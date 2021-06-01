DJ Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 533.4514 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234796 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 108557 EQS News ID: 1203048 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203048&application_name=news

