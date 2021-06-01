Trade organization Solar Energy UK has called for the government to mandate that solar target in a co-ordinated rallying cry issued with two peers. One of them, the Nuclear Industry Association, is a membership body sure to raise hackles in some quarters of the energy transition movement.While the news a solar industry trade body has called for national generation capacity targets may appear unsurprising, the fact Solar Energy UK decided to issue its rallying cry shoulder to shoulder with the Nuclear Industry Association of the same country could prove divisive among proponents of the energy transition. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...