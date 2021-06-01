DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. Announces Appointment of Inderpal Singh as General Counsel
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Inderpal Singh as General Counsel, effective today. In his new role, Mr. Singh will be responsible for legal and compliance matters and will become part of the management team of Immunic.
"Inderpal is a seasoned legal executive, having spent 20 years in-house, advising several of the world's largest life sciences companies. As such, he brings to Immunic extensive legal knowledge related to clinical development, operations, regulatory affairs, and commercialization," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "We welcome Inderpal to the management team and look forward to his guidance as we continue to advance our pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies, including our lead program, IMU-838, through clinical development and eventually to potential regulatory approval."
Mr. Singh joins Immunic from Sandoz International GmbH, where he served as the Global Legal Head of Biopharma since January 2018. During his tenure at Sandoz and as a member of various leadership teams, he was responsible for all legal activities, including development, regulatory, and medical matters, as well as commercial operations, business development, alliance management and market access for biopharma. Before that, from 2015 through 2017, Mr. Singh served at Merck KGaA as Global Legal Head of Global Manufacturing and Supply and Regional Counsel of Middle East and Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Turkey. From 2013 to 2015, he was Legal Director (Europe) at Biogen Idec International GmbH. Earlier in his career, Mr. Singh spent 15 years in legal positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer Deutschland GmbH and Pfizer Inc. (U.S.).
After earning his college degree in India, Mr. Singh qualified as an attorney with specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law at Johannes-Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. He also completed two executive MBA programs at the University of Mannheim, Germany and INSEAD Business School in Fontainebleau, France.
