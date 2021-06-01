NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 May 2021 were: 878.40p Capital only 883.41p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 61,648 ordinary shares on 27th May 2021, the Company has 93,539,037 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.