EnginZyme announces the appointment of new board members

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnginZyme, leading the change towards sustainable production of chemicals, announces the appointment of new members to the company's board of directors, marking the company scaling up and strengthening the position in the synbio industry.

Dr Gisela Sitbon, Dr Frederique Lafosse and Dr Patrik Sobocki have all joined the board of directors of EnginZyme in the last few months. Gisela Sitbon takes over the role as chairman of the board from CEO and co-founder of EnginZyme Dr Karim Engelmark Cassimjee.

"Over the last seven years, we have built a powerful platform and attracted amazing talent that is ready to address the challenges of the chemical industry in the 21st century," said Dr Karim Engelmark Cassimjee. "As we mature as a company, we are now scaling up and I am delighted to welcome Gisela Sitbon, Frederique Lafosse and Patrik Sobocki to our board of directors. This further strengthens our governance as well as our position in the synbio field."

"I am honoured to join as the chair of the board at this time of strengthening EnginZyme's commercial position in the synthetic biology industry, " said Dr Sitbon. "I strongly believe the EnginZyme technology will offer a powerful solution that will revolutionize the manufacturing industry, and look forward to assist the company in developing breakthrough products to the market."

"This is an exciting time to join an innovative company," said dr Lafosse. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to help accelerate EngingZyme to a commercially viable market player."

Dr Gisela Sitbon has 25 years of experience in the life science industry within strategic planning, business development and R&D. She is chairman of Gradientech, Nanologica, and Beactica and a board member of several other companies and organizations. Dr Sitbon holds a PhD in Medical Sciences from Karolinska Institutet.

Dr Frederique Lafosse has more than 20 years of experience in the food, perfume and cosmetic industries. She has held several key technical and commercial positions at the major fragrance companies IFF and Givaudan and is currently New Business Development Partner at the latter. Dr Lafosse holds a PhD in biotechnology from the University of Bourgogne.

Dr Patrik Sobocki is an investment director with Industrifonden and has more than 20 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur in deep tech start-ups and executive leadership roles in global healthcare and life sciences companies. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics, a Master in international management from the Community of European Management Schools, and serves as an Associate Professor at Karolinska Institutet.

About EnginZyme

EnginZyme seeks to solve one of the fundamental challenges of our time - how to produce truly sustainable chemicals, foods, materials and other products that modern society relies on. Its technology platform utilizes nature's catalysts, enzymes, by combining the power of biology with the efficiency of the chemical industry in a best-of-both-worlds solution. EnginZyme is backed by Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden and SEB Greentech VC, and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. To learn more, visit www.enginzyme.com

