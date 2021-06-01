Polygon Belgium expands its geographical presence and customer offering through the acquisition of ACLS

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has today acquired Asbest Cleaning Services bvba ("ACLS") in Belgium. ACLS is a Property Damage Restoration company with services including demolition and asbestos removal. The acquisition adds 20 employees and revenues of around 4 MEUR.

"ACLS is a perfect match for us since it allows us to both expand our geographic coverage in Belgium and also our offering with additional services demanded by our customers. I'm very happy to welcome ACLS to the Polygon family", says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO of the Polygon Group.

ACLS is a family business headquartered in Limburg, in the East of Belgium. Since Polygon is stronger in the west and middle parts of Belgium, the acquisition will enable Polygon Belgium to expand its geographic footprint.

"We see great opportunities with this acquisition, which will allow us to expand our footprint while also offer a more complete service offering to the benefit of our customers. It is also a very good cultural fit, as both Polygon and ACLS share the same values and are people-oriented companies with high integrity", says Carla Slaets, Country President of Polygon Belgium.

ACLS is majority owned by the Van Pee family today. The two operationally involved managers, Wim and Jo Van Pee will stay on and be part of the management team.

"We are really looking forward to be a part of the Polygon family, which has a reputation as a high-quality supplier in the Belgian market. We see many benefits in joining forces as this will enable us to offer our customers more and better services", says Jo and Wim Van Pee.

