Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2021 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.3993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 300771 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 108635 EQS News ID: 1203138 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 01, 2021 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)