

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased in May, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.3 percent increase in April.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 33.0 percent yearly in May. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de