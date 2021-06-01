HITEC Announces 2021 HITEC 50 - Top Hispanic Tech Leaders In Latin America, Spain & Portugal

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC, the globally recognized premier executive leadership organization of senior-level business and technology executives, announced today the award recipients of the 2021 HITEC 50 .

"We're very proud to recognize the top 50 technology leaders across the Ibero-America. This is an outstanding and diverse group of executives that is contributing to the digital transformation of the region," said JC Gutierrez , HITEC Board Member and Co-Chair of the Awards Committee.

"During the incredible changes we have all experienced last year, these leaders have shown resilience to succeed and inspire the Hispanic community. We are honored in HITEC to recognize these global technology leaders," Gutierrez said.

The HITEC 50 award program recognizes and celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of the most influential and notable Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs in the technology industry across Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Honorees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities.

Board Member and Co-Chair of the Awards Committee, Lucia Soares stated, "Technology has been a critical part of business transformation in the last decade, but in the last year, we've seen digital initiatives accelerate and help businesses thrive through a critical period. These leaders motivate and realize technology value in their companies, and they are an inspiration to us all."

"Being a leader is more than just a title. These 50 awardees represent technology leadership and innovation but also reflect the values of perseverance, determination and talent development. By recognizing these 50 outstanding leaders, we continue to push up and pull up talent in our communities," adds Soares.

HITEC 50 - Latin America/Ibero-America Objectives:

Recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements.

Foster business and professional growth for our members.

Build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

Click here to view the full list of the HITEC 50 .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726204/HITEC_logo_color_01_Logo.jpg