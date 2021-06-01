Rome Mayor Raggi hails it as "an excellent pairing of culture and sustainable mobility"

Partnership introduces "experiential tourism" bringing culture and sustainable mobility together enabling easy access between different points of interest in the city by electric scooter or bike

The collaboration will offer the possibility of enjoying a personalized and dynamic guided tour to discover the unique history and culture of Rome

Helbiz, global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), announced a collaboration with Vox, global leader in technological solutions for tourism and culture, to support tourism in Rome and throughout Italy through the VOX POPguide app.

Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Public Affairs at Helbiz; Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome; Fabio Primerano, CEO at Vox Group in the center of Rome (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of this partnership, tourists will be able to visit historical areas and cultural sites of interest around Rome via scooter or electric bike by listening to the dedicated audio guide, which will be available on the Helbiz mobile app. Helbiz, Vox and the City of Rome all share the vision of innovation, technology and the growing importance of urban intramobility.

POPguide is a technological tool that has been consolidated for years and used by millions in cities worldwide. Through this collaboration, registered Helbiz users will be able to visit Rome in a flexible and sustainable way, stopping at places of interest to listen to information provided by the audio guide. Content provided by the guide will last an average of 60 seconds, the ideal amount of time for a sightseeing tour for the city to be experienced in a smart, dynamic and personalized way. Users will be able to purchase two packages that guarantee unlimited access to all multilingual audio guides of the city. A map will open within the Helbiz app, displaying tourist attractions in the city, which can be selected by audio guide.

Following its launch in the city last year, Helbiz remains committed to the City of Rome, offering citizens and tourists a new way to discover and experience the city. In the past year, Helbiz's fleet of electric bikes and scooters have taken more than 400,000 rides and traveled over 630,000 km, with an average of 2.5 km and 14 minutes per individual ride. Additionally, Helbiz's vehicles have saved over 2,000 tons of CO2, an incredible figure in a city with such a high population density like Rome.

"This new service offered by Helbiz and Vox represents an excellent combination of culture and electric sustainable mobility, in the name of technological innovation," said the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi. "It is a very useful and original tool to get to know the extraordinary historical, artistic, architectural and cultural heritage of our city first-hand, as the first in Italy for micro-mobility sharing services."

"We support the restart of the strategic sector of tourism in Italy, starting in the capital, a city that is a symbol of history and culture worldwide," said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Public Affairs at Helbiz."We will make our app-based audio guides, developed with our partner Vox, available with exclusive itineraries that will allow tourists to relive the vast history of our city in a more than sustainable and safe way: by listening. In this historical moment, it is important that private companies support each other to restart business."

"Digital development will make it possible to offer new and innovative ways to enjoy the tourist experience," said Fabio Primerano, CEO of the Vox Group. "Visitors will be able to experience cities of art by independently and freely deciding when and how to discover the wonderful places they offer, and customize their itineraries based on interests. Development of the digitalization of services and tools also allows access to a quantity of data that allows detailed profiling and knowledge of user interests and preferences, allowing targeted developments based on data collected. It is a virtuous circle aimed at improving the services offered."

The service, launched today in Rome, will also be operational in cities where Helbiz is present including Milan, Naples, Turin, Florence, Verona, Genoa, Bari, Pescara, Cesena, Ravenna, Parma, Pisa, Latina, Naples, Modena, Palermo, Ferrara, and Rimini.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. In Q1 2021, Helbiz Inc announced a merger with SPAC GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), resulting in it becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq upon completion.

Website: http://www.helbiz.com

GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Vox Group

Founded in 2001, Vox Group is the leading provider of audio guiding devices and digital tools to tourism and culture. The company provides audio technology and listening devices for many of the world's biggest tour operators, cruise operators, OTAs and famous institutions such as St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Chenonceau Castle, Palace of Versailles, Mont St. Michel, Belfast Cathedral, and the Castle of Venaria, to name but a few. Vox Group has 55 offices worldwide serving 15 million travelers on 27 million audio tours through 5,500 business partners.

Core Products:

Vox City Walks is a global franchise network of hop-on hop-off walking tours with local experts in major cities and destinations.

Vox City Unmissable Visits are complete digital self-guided museum, gallery and venue sightseeing. experiences for independent travelers.

Vox POPGuide is a cost effective, interactive destination, mapping and audio tool that helps deliver personalized experiences for your customers during their trip, on their smartphones, under your own brand.

Vox Connect is a professional smartphone guiding system for tour operators, guides, and their groups.

Vox Tour Guide Systems are the best in the world for unrivalled quality, range, battery life and reliable pairing.

Vox Sycomore offers a range of advanced multimedia devices and content for highlighting cultural heritage.

