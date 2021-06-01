DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2021 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 169.7106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1419048 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 108659

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)