01.06.2021 | 14:15
Westinghouse Completes Acquisition of Laveer Engineering

The acquisition expands Westinghouse's global CANDU capabilities

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company completed the acquisition of Laveer Engineering, a Canadian-based provider of custom tooling and solutions. The acquisition will further expand Westinghouse's CANDU capabilities, particularly in outage maintenance services.

There are 30 CANDU reactors globally in operation in Canada, Argentina, China, India, Romania, and South Korea. The newly combined capabilities and expertise allows Westinghouse to provide a wider range of innovative and customized solutions for clients in Canada and the global CANDU market.

As a result of the transaction, Westinghouse now has more than 200 employees across nine locations in Canada and more than 9,000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sheriece Dick
Director, Strategic Communications
Westinghouse Electric Company
Telephone: +1 571-489-1351
Email: sheriece.dick@westinghouse.com

