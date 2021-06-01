Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") signed a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Football Club ("LAFC") to be the Major League Soccer ("MLS") franchise's esports tournament provider. As part of the multi-year agreement, the Company will operate esports tournaments for LAFC utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are excited to further extend our reach into MLS through our partnership with LAFC," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are excited to add LAFC to our growing roster of top-tier professional sports organizations and look forward to helping the team strengthen connections and engagement with their growing fan base."

As a proud partner of LAFC, Esports Entertainment Group will leverage player imagery within the Southern California market and will also work with LAFC players to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the team's extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"MLS and our Club have been at the forefront of incorporating esports as a way of engaging and expanding our audience," said Larry Freedman, LAFC's Co-President and CBO. "Partnering with Esports Entertainment Group will provide us with the platform to deepen connections with our fans while driving new levels of engagement."

"This is another great opportunity to promote esports while showcasing our brand to a large and engaged audience," said Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. "LAFC, like other top teams in the MLS, NFL, NHL, and more, recognize the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments. We look forward to further expanding our foothold in this exciting high-profile segment in the months ahead."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About Los Angeles Football Club

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) began play in 2018 and is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 Supporter's Shield Champion, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles. Visit LAFC.com for more information.

