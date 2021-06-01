Alfi Inc.: Alfi to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational

Presentation on Tuesday, June 8th at 3:00 pm EDT

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference on Tuesday, June 8th at 3:00 pm EDT. Alfi Founder and CEO, Paul Pereira, will be presenting.

Register here: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

Mr. Pereira will provide an overview of how Alfi, Inc. engages in creating interactive digital out-of-home advertising experiences. Alfi utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to better serve ads to people. Alfi's proprietary AI algorithm understands small facial cues and perceptual details that make potential customers a good candidate for a particular product. The automation works in a way that respects user privacy; without tracking, storing cookies, or using identifiable personal information. Ad agencies are empowered to examine real-time analytics data including interactive experiences, engagement, sentiment, and click-through rate that are otherwise unavailable to advertisers.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place on June 8th through June 10th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Alfi's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ALF

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh

Chief Financial Officer

d.mcintosh@getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649833/Alfi-to-Present-at-the-2021-LD-Micro-Invitational