Business Development Executive in Biologics Drug Development and Manufacturing Brings More than 25 Years of Biopharmaceutical Industry Experience

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, has named seasoned business development executive Roland Hoffmann-Hecht, PhD, as its new chief business officer. As a member of the company's executive leadership team, Dr. Hoffmann-Hecht will be responsible for all corporate and business development activities and will report directly to Selexis Chief Executive Officer Dirk Lange.

"We are fortunate to welcome Roland to our executive leadership team given his expansive career in contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) serving the biopharmaceuticals industry and demonstrated success building valuable relationships with partners," said Mr. Lange. "His highly relevant skills and experience, coupled with his scientific and industry knowledge, will be invaluable to Selexis as we bolster our leading position in cell line development and ensure the continued success of our "Gene-to-GMP in 9 Months" and SKI (Selexis KBI Integrated) programs, which we offer in conjunction with fellow JSR Life Sciences affiliate company, KBI Biopharma."

Dr. Hoffmann-Hecht joined Selexis from Polpharma Biologics where he was head of business development, CDMO Europe. Previously, he was chief customer officer at CDMO start-up biopharmaceuticals company, Halix B.V. Prior, Dr. Hoffmann-Hecht continued to grow his expertise in CDMO services, business development, marketing and sales as senior director of business development and vice president of business development at BIOMEVA GmbH and CMC Biologics (both now part of AGC Biologics), respectively. He was also senior director of international sales at Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH.

"I've spent my entire career driving business growth in support of biologics drug development and manufacturing, always with a focus on helping our partners realize their mission to bring medicines to patients in need a value that Selexis clearly shares," said Dr. Hoffmann-Hecht. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join Selexis' leadership team as they continue to innovate and expand their protein expression tools and technologies to help advance partner programs to enable clinical success."

Dr. Hoffmann-Hecht earned his doctorate in molecular biology from the Medical University of Homburg, Institute for Human Genetics, as well as a degree in business administration.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance 140 drug candidates in clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

